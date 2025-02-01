India's Ambitious Budget: Boosting Economy, Empowering All

In a significant move to spur economic growth and regional development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a Makhana Board in Bihar during her Budget speech. Makhana, or foxnuts, is a highly nutritious food staple in the region, widely produced and consumed. This initiative aligns with the One District One Product scheme, which has already provided substantial benefits to local producers. Additionally, the Makhana Research Center has been granted national status, further endorsing the product, which has received a GI tag.

In her address, Sitharaman emphasized the government's focus on empowering the marginalized, the youth, and women. She highlighted India's status as the fastest-growing major global economy, attributing this trajectory to a decade of robust structural reforms. The Finance Minister expressed optimism about the next five years, describing them as a unique opportunity for 'Sabka Vikas' or development for all, aiming to balance growth across different regions.

Among other key proposals, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a new urea plant in Namrup, Assam, with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons, alongside reopening three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region. Her budget also outlined initiatives to increase the spending power of India's burgeoning middle class. The Finance Minister expressed confidence in India's economic resilience, emphasizing development policies that have helped secure India's position as a leading global economy and envisioning the next five years as pivotal for holistic national growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

