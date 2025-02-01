Left Menu

India's Ambitious Budget: Boosting Economy, Empowering All

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget focuses on regional development and economic growth, introducing a Makhana Board in Bihar and boosting the middle class's spending power. Key initiatives include a urea plant in Assam and robust support for the 'One District One Product' scheme, promoting holistic national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:36 IST
India's Ambitious Budget: Boosting Economy, Empowering All
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image: SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to spur economic growth and regional development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of a Makhana Board in Bihar during her Budget speech. Makhana, or foxnuts, is a highly nutritious food staple in the region, widely produced and consumed. This initiative aligns with the One District One Product scheme, which has already provided substantial benefits to local producers. Additionally, the Makhana Research Center has been granted national status, further endorsing the product, which has received a GI tag.

In her address, Sitharaman emphasized the government's focus on empowering the marginalized, the youth, and women. She highlighted India's status as the fastest-growing major global economy, attributing this trajectory to a decade of robust structural reforms. The Finance Minister expressed optimism about the next five years, describing them as a unique opportunity for 'Sabka Vikas' or development for all, aiming to balance growth across different regions.

Among other key proposals, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a new urea plant in Namrup, Assam, with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons, alongside reopening three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region. Her budget also outlined initiatives to increase the spending power of India's burgeoning middle class. The Finance Minister expressed confidence in India's economic resilience, emphasizing development policies that have helped secure India's position as a leading global economy and envisioning the next five years as pivotal for holistic national growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025