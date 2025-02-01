India's New Era: Enhancing Air Connectivity and Energy Sustainability
The Indian government, as part of the Union Budget 2025-26, plans to launch a revised UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations, benefiting 4 crore additional passengers in the next decade. Plans include developing greenfield airports in Bihar, supporting the western Kosi canal, and promoting nuclear power for energy transition.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government unveiled an ambitious expansion of the UDAN scheme aiming to boost air connectivity across 120 destinations, targeting 4 crore more passengers over the next 10 years, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2025-26 presentation.
Additionally, the government's budget includes significant projects for Bihar, such as the development of greenfield airports to address the state's future demands and support for the western Kosi canal, which will benefit 50,000 hectares in the Mithilanchal region.
Furthermore, the initiative emphasizes the sustainable development of minor minerals through state mining best practices and institutions, while a push for 100 GW of nuclear power is seen as pivotal for India’s long-term energy transition.
