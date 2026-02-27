Major Ganja Bust in Bihar: 246 kg Seized Ahead of Holi

Bihar police achieved a significant breakthrough on Friday when they seized 246 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 1.23 crore, in the Kishanganj district. The contraband was cleverly hidden beneath a cement load in a truck registered in Assam.

Two individuals, identified as Mohammad Imtiaz and Vijay Kumar Thakur from Madhubani district, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar, who confirmed the bust as a major success prior to the Holi festival.

The seizure followed a tip-off regarding narcotics being transported from Assam through the Galgalia route. An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act, and the police have gathered several leads, promising a deeper investigation into the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)