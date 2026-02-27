Left Menu

Major Ganja Bust in Bihar: 246 kg Seized Ahead of Holi

Authorities in Bihar's Kishanganj district seized 246 kg of marijuana concealed beneath a cement load, arresting two individuals. The operation, following a tip-off, led to the discovery of narcotics being transported from Assam. An FIR was filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:46 IST
Major Ganja Bust in Bihar: 246 kg Seized Ahead of Holi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar police achieved a significant breakthrough on Friday when they seized 246 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 1.23 crore, in the Kishanganj district. The contraband was cleverly hidden beneath a cement load in a truck registered in Assam.

Two individuals, identified as Mohammad Imtiaz and Vijay Kumar Thakur from Madhubani district, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar, who confirmed the bust as a major success prior to the Holi festival.

The seizure followed a tip-off regarding narcotics being transported from Assam through the Galgalia route. An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act, and the police have gathered several leads, promising a deeper investigation into the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

 India
2
Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

 India
3
It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most powerful nations are now coming to us to do trade deals: PM Modi.

It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most power...

 India
4
Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026