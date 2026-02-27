Bihar Considers Anti-Conversion Law Amid Rising Concerns

Bihar is poised to reconsider its legal stance on forced religious conversions and inter-faith marriages, mirroring laws enacted in other Indian states. Speaker Prem Kumar revealed this potential shift during a recent assembly debate initiated by 18 ruling party MLAs.

Amid rising concerns over demographic changes, particularly within minority communities, and reports of exploitation through interfaith marriages, legislative action is being contemplated. BJP MLA Birendra Kumar referenced similar laws in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the assembly discourse.

Claims of forced marriages being used as a conversion tool, targeting young women and weaker societal sections, have spurred this legislative review. The speaker assured the assembly that the government is keenly aware and will take necessary measures to address the situation.