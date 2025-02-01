Left Menu

Revitalizing Rural India: Govt Unveils Ambitious Schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces new schemes to boost agriculture, enhance crop productivity, and address rural unemployment. Initiatives include increased credit for farmers, a six-year pulses mission, and sustainable fishing framework. Aims for rural prosperity, self-reliance in pulses, and stronger horticulture sector partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:29 IST
In a bid to transform rural India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled six ambitious schemes aimed at tackling unemployment and boosting agricultural productivity. The subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh, benefiting millions of farmers nationwide.

The budget presentation highlighted agriculture as the driving force of economic growth. The launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana targets 100 districts facing low productivity and subpar credit, promising to enhance agricultural output and infrastructure for 1.7 crore farmers.

Furthermore, a new mission seeks self-reliance in pulses production, while a dedicated Makhana Board will improve Bihar's makhana sector. Additional measures include a five-year cotton mission and a sustainable fishing framework for India's EEZ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

