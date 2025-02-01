Revitalizing Rural India: Govt Unveils Ambitious Schemes

In a bid to transform rural India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled six ambitious schemes aimed at tackling unemployment and boosting agricultural productivity. The subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh, benefiting millions of farmers nationwide.

The budget presentation highlighted agriculture as the driving force of economic growth. The launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana targets 100 districts facing low productivity and subpar credit, promising to enhance agricultural output and infrastructure for 1.7 crore farmers.

Furthermore, a new mission seeks self-reliance in pulses production, while a dedicated Makhana Board will improve Bihar's makhana sector. Additional measures include a five-year cotton mission and a sustainable fishing framework for India's EEZ.

(With inputs from agencies.)