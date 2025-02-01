Left Menu

Transforming India: Budget Boosts Tourism Sector with Innovative Reforms

The Union Budget 2025-26 aims to transform India into a top global tourism destination by developing the nation's top 50 tourist hotspots in collaboration with states. Key initiatives include 'Heal-in-India' for medical tourism, streamlined visa processes, and infrastructure improvements, driving economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 outlines ambitious plans to elevate India's tourism industry by partnering with state governments to develop the top 50 tourist destinations. This initiative is envisioned to boost infrastructure, highlight prime attractions, and ultimately position India as a leading global tourism hub.

Industry leaders praised the focus on medical and wellness tourism through the 'Heal-in-India' initiative, which is expected to cement India's status as a leader in healthcare tourism. Streamlined visa processes, including visa fee waivers, are also set to attract more international visitors and stimulate economic growth.

Additional measures like tax exemptions, investments in religious tourism, and a focus on connectivity will aid the country's travel and tourism sector. As India's tourism industry evolves, it stands poised to drive economic growth through job creation and cultural exchange, according to stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

