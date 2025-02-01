Left Menu

Sensex Surge: Budget Day Reactions Under Modi's Tenure

The BSE Sensex has delivered mixed outcomes on Union Budget days during the Modi government's tenure, providing positive returns seven times out of fourteen budget presentations. Recent budgets focus on boosting economic growth and consumer consumption, with implications for sectors like consumer durables, tourism, and e-commerce.

The BSE Sensex has experienced varied market reactions during Union Budget presentations under the current Narendra Modi government, offering positive returns on seven occasions out of 14 budget presentations since it took office in 2014.

The government's recent budgets focus on stimulating economic growth, emphasizing increased disposable income for the middle class by removing income tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh. This move is expected to benefit sectors such as consumer durables, travel, and e-commerce.

Despite some positive shifts, market reactions have been mixed due to modest capital expenditure increases and other global economic factors. Analysts believe the budgetary measures will gradually yield broader benefits across the economy.

