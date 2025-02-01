Sensex Surge: Budget Day Reactions Under Modi's Tenure

The BSE Sensex has experienced varied market reactions during Union Budget presentations under the current Narendra Modi government, offering positive returns on seven occasions out of 14 budget presentations since it took office in 2014.

The government's recent budgets focus on stimulating economic growth, emphasizing increased disposable income for the middle class by removing income tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh. This move is expected to benefit sectors such as consumer durables, travel, and e-commerce.

Despite some positive shifts, market reactions have been mixed due to modest capital expenditure increases and other global economic factors. Analysts believe the budgetary measures will gradually yield broader benefits across the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)