Left Menu

NCRTC Boosts Connectivity with Key Budget Allocation

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has been allocated over Rs 2,900 crore in the 2025-26 Union Budget. Following PM Modi's inauguration, the rapid rail connects Delhi to Meerut, reducing travel time to 40 minutes. The budget reflects a slight reduction from the previous year's revised estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:33 IST
NCRTC Boosts Connectivity with Key Budget Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked over Rs 2,900 crore for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), marking a milestone in the expansion of India's first regional rapid rail project. The allocation was revealed in Saturday's budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a 13-km stretch of the NCRTC corridor, linking Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. This sets the stage for a transformative commuting experience, enabling travel from Delhi to Meerut in a mere 40 minutes, with current operational stations at Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

This 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System corridor comprises 16 stations, with additional connections planned through the Meerut metro. Featuring a comprehensive network, it significantly enhances regional connectivity. This allocation, although slightly less than the Rs 3,855 crore in last year's revised estimates, underscores the government's commitment to transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025