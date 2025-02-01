NCRTC Boosts Connectivity with Key Budget Allocation

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked over Rs 2,900 crore for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), marking a milestone in the expansion of India's first regional rapid rail project. The allocation was revealed in Saturday's budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a 13-km stretch of the NCRTC corridor, linking Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar. This sets the stage for a transformative commuting experience, enabling travel from Delhi to Meerut in a mere 40 minutes, with current operational stations at Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.

This 82-km Regional Rapid Transit System corridor comprises 16 stations, with additional connections planned through the Meerut metro. Featuring a comprehensive network, it significantly enhances regional connectivity. This allocation, although slightly less than the Rs 3,855 crore in last year's revised estimates, underscores the government's commitment to transport infrastructure.

