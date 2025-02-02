Gig Workers Get a Boost: India's Budget for Labour Welfare

The 2025 Union Budget of India has raised hopes for gig workers by announcing substantial social security benefits, including identity cards and registration facilitation on the e-Shram portal for more than one crore workers. This inclusive move is set to enhance their access to various government welfare schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of gig workers to India's economy. The aim is to create a robust safety net through measures like healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, thereby supporting workers in an expanding gig economy, projected to grow substantially.

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the transformative impact of these initiatives, which are designed to ensure the security and prosperity of gig workers. With increased budgetary allocations, the government also focuses on the Employment Generation Scheme, reflecting a comprehensive approach to labour welfare and employment generation.

