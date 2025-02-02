Left Menu

Gig Workers Get a Boost: India's Budget for Labour Welfare

The 2025 Union Budget of India introduces significant social security benefits for gig workers. Over one crore gig workers will gain access to identity cards and registration through the e-Shram portal, facilitating their inclusion in social welfare schemes and reinforcing their role in India's evolving digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of gig workers to India's economy. The aim is to create a robust safety net through measures like healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, thereby supporting workers in an expanding gig economy, projected to grow substantially.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of gig workers to India's economy. The aim is to create a robust safety net through measures like healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, thereby supporting workers in an expanding gig economy, projected to grow substantially.

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the transformative impact of these initiatives, which are designed to ensure the security and prosperity of gig workers. With increased budgetary allocations, the government also focuses on the Employment Generation Scheme, reflecting a comprehensive approach to labour welfare and employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

