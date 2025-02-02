Nissan Magnifies India's Role as Export Powerhouse

Nissan is reinforcing India's status as a key global export hub by initiating the shipment of 10,000 units of the left-hand drive version of its compact SUV, Magnite, across 65 countries. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Nissan's strategy to leverage India's manufacturing prowess.

Company plans include unveiling hybrid and CNG vehicles in India and increasing the number of models, with hopes to triple domestic and export sales by FY26. Nissan's leadership emphasizes commitment to its Indian operations, amid merger discussions with Honda.

Providing assurance to its stakeholders, Nissan underlines the strategic value of the Indian market, aiming to enhance product offerings and reach new global destinations, thus solidifying India's position within the AMIEO region as a critical export base alongside the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)