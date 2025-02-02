Left Menu

Nissan Magnifies India's Role as Export Powerhouse

Nissan is positioning India as a crucial global export hub, shipping 10,000 units of its left-hand drive Magnite SUV to 65 countries. Plans include introducing hybrid, CNG, and new models in India while maintaining export momentum amidst ongoing global merger talks with Honda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:37 IST
Nissan Magnifies India's Role as Export Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nissan is reinforcing India's status as a key global export hub by initiating the shipment of 10,000 units of the left-hand drive version of its compact SUV, Magnite, across 65 countries. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Nissan's strategy to leverage India's manufacturing prowess.

Company plans include unveiling hybrid and CNG vehicles in India and increasing the number of models, with hopes to triple domestic and export sales by FY26. Nissan's leadership emphasizes commitment to its Indian operations, amid merger discussions with Honda.

Providing assurance to its stakeholders, Nissan underlines the strategic value of the Indian market, aiming to enhance product offerings and reach new global destinations, thus solidifying India's position within the AMIEO region as a critical export base alongside the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025