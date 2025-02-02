Nissan Magnifies India's Role as Export Powerhouse
Nissan is positioning India as a crucial global export hub, shipping 10,000 units of its left-hand drive Magnite SUV to 65 countries. Plans include introducing hybrid, CNG, and new models in India while maintaining export momentum amidst ongoing global merger talks with Honda.
- Country:
- India
Nissan is reinforcing India's status as a key global export hub by initiating the shipment of 10,000 units of the left-hand drive version of its compact SUV, Magnite, across 65 countries. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Nissan's strategy to leverage India's manufacturing prowess.
Company plans include unveiling hybrid and CNG vehicles in India and increasing the number of models, with hopes to triple domestic and export sales by FY26. Nissan's leadership emphasizes commitment to its Indian operations, amid merger discussions with Honda.
Providing assurance to its stakeholders, Nissan underlines the strategic value of the Indian market, aiming to enhance product offerings and reach new global destinations, thus solidifying India's position within the AMIEO region as a critical export base alongside the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Banks Withdraw from Global Climate Coalition Amid Policy Debates
India's Steady Growth Amid Global Challenges: An IMF Perspective
Assam's Global Investment Drive: Roadshow in London Attracts Global Interest
Kiran Khawaja: Leading Fajar Realty to Global Recognition
United Nations Unveils Strategy to Combat Global Antisemitism