Current World News Highlights: From UK Arrests to Global Easter Messages

In significant global news, British police have arrested a fourth individual connected to the arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in London, adding to a growing list of suspects already charged in the case. The incident highlights ongoing tensions around religious and community safety in the UK.

Pope Leo delivered a poignant Easter message at St. Peter's Basilica, urging the global community to resist indifference to war and strive for peace amidst ongoing global conflicts. The Pope has been a vocal critic of the Iranian conflict, warning against the dangers of apathy and the breakdown of international bonds.

Iran has reported the destruction of several aircraft during a US rescue mission for a downed airman, indicating heightened tensions in the region. Meanwhile, President Trump announced increased pressure on Iran with potential infrastructure targets, emphasizing the complexity of international relations and ongoing military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)