Tragic Bus Accident in Gujarat: Pilgrim Journey Turns Fatal

A tragic bus accident in Gujarat's Dang district claimed five lives and injured 35 others. The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, fell into a gorge after the driver lost control near Saputara. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced financial assistance for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dang | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh met with a tragic accident in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, killing five and injuring 35. The accident occurred near Saputara when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to plunge into a deep gorge.

The bus carried 48 pilgrims who had embarked on a religious tour across multiple states. Among those injured, 17 sustained grievous injuries and were transported to a civil hospital for urgent medical attention. Sadly, the bus driver and four others did not survive the crash.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims. Local police, along with volunteers, swiftly conducted rescue operations, ensuring the timely medical treatment of the injured individuals.

