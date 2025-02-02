Left Menu

Himachal BJP Applauds 'Viksit Bharat' Boost in 2025 Budget

Himachal BJP praises the 2025-26 Union Budget for laying the groundwork for a 'Viksit Bharat.' The budget includes tax relief and developmental initiatives focused on health, construction, employment, and innovation, benefiting the state with increased allocations in sectors like education, tourism, and health.

Updated: 02-02-2025 21:18 IST
The Himachal Pradesh BJP has expressed strong support for the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as a cornerstone for the development of a 'Viksit Bharat'. The party lauds the budget's provisions, including income tax reliefs and various developmental schemes that are expected to benefit the state significantly.

According to Karan Nanda, the BJP's state media in-charge, the budget allocates attention to GYNN—Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari—placing a significant focus on sectors like health, construction, Make-in-India, employment, and innovation. These initiatives are aimed at enriching the middle class and bolstering development.

Highlights include raising the tax exemption limit for earners below Rs 12 lakh, benefiting senior citizens with increased interest savings, and boosting the Jal Jeevan Mission budget. Further, interest-free loans to states and increased educational seats and Atal Tinkering Labs are planned, propelling the nation towards its vision of a more developed India.

