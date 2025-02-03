Dollar Dominance: A Trade War Ripple Effect

The U.S. dollar made significant gains on Monday, marking lows for the Canadian and Mexican currencies while seeing the Chinese yuan plummet to historic troughs in offshore trade. This was the direct outcome of President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs that effectively initiated a trade war.

With Canada and Mexico—America's top trading partners—pledging swift retaliatory measures, and China seeking recourse at the World Trade Organization, global trade faces a sharp contraction. Market analysts, including IG's Tony Sycamore, highlight the immediacy and breadth of these retaliations as unexpected market shocks.

The tariffs, set earlier than anticipated on February 4, impose duties of 25% on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China. This move by the Trump administration risks undermining investor confidence, as economic projections shift with increased uncertainty over growth and inflation trajectories.

