Vikas Chadha's Leadership and GI Outsourcing's Global Impact Garner 'Glory of India' Award

Vikas Chadha, Managing Director of GI Outsourcing, receives the 'Glory of India' Award for his professional achievements and contributions to nation-building. Under his leadership, the company has grown significantly, creating jobs and expanding globally. The firm is recognized for innovation, CSR initiatives, and strategic partnerships in the accounting industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vikas Chadha, the Managing Director of GI Outsourcing, has been honored with the prestigious 'Glory of India' Award 2024-25 by the Indian Achievers Forum. This accolade appreciates his exceptional leadership and contributions to the growth and development of both his company and the nation.

Under Chadha's guidance, GI Outsourcing has achieved a remarkable 200% growth in performance over the last three years. The company has expanded its service offerings and established a global footprint, especially in India and South Africa, supporting accountants to provide top-notch services worldwide.

Beyond business success, GI Outsourcing has made significant societal contributions, including initiatives supporting marginalized communities. Chadha's active involvement in industry forums like Assocham and Nasscom highlights his commitment to advancing the KPO and GCC sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

