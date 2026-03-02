Hims & Hers Faces Regulatory Hurdles Amid Global Expansion

Hims & Hers Health, a telehealth company known for its weight-loss drugs, confronts significant challenges as it attempts to diminish its dependency on compounded GLP-1 sales amidst regulatory pressures. Recently, the company faced scrutiny over plans to introduce a $49 alternative to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, prompting a swift retreat after FDA intervention and referral to the Department of Justice.

Compounding further pressures, Hims disclosed in February the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation, while also managing heightened costs from its strategic expansion into new markets such as the UK and Australia. CEO Andrew Dudum remains optimistic, asserting the company can adapt its business model even if regulatory actions constrain compounded GLP-1 availability.

Despite a projected 15% revenue growth in 2026, concerns linger regarding its compounded product litigation and regulatory developments. Shares saw a notable downturn post-analyst revisions following its February quarterly results. Internationally, Hims aims to leverage its acquisitions in the UK and Australia for broader growth beyond weight-loss, yet analysts acknowledge profitability challenges amidst rising operating costs in new markets.

