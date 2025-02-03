Empowering Communities: Somaiya Innovation & Impact Festival 2025 Unveiled

Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai is set to host the Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival on February 21 and 22, 2025. The event, staged on the university's expansive eco-friendly campus, will focus on the theme 'Empowering Communities through Conversations, Collaborations, and Creativity.'

This year's festival, a collaborative initiative with support from the Government of India and Maharashtra, integrates major events like Maker Mela, Darwin, and Nazariya. It aims to promote innovative entrepreneurship by showcasing the power of collective effort using nature-inspired themes.

Renowned personalities including Shantanu Deshpande and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani will partake in this two-day extravaganza. The festival platform will feature diverse activities such as a special hackathon addressing Mumbai's water issues, an innovative XR hackathon, and sustainability-focused workshops.

(With inputs from agencies.)