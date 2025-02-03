Left Menu

India's 2025 Budget: A Pathway to Growth, Innovation, and Sustainability

The Union Budget 2025, lauded by industry leaders including Sudha Reddy, champions infrastructure expansion, clean energy, and MSME growth. Key initiatives include a Rs. 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund and the Nuclear Energy Mission, aiming for a sustainable, innovation-driven economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:27 IST
Sudha Reddy, Director, MEIL - Leading with Vision, Inspiring with Action. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a widely acclaimed move, India's Union Budget 2025 has been introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with substantial emphasis placed on infrastructural development, clean energy, and MSME support. Esteemed industry leader Sudha Reddy has lauded the budget as transformative for the national economy.

The budget earmarks Rs. 1.5 lakh crore for state government loans aimed at bolstering capital expenditure, potentially spurring projects in roads, water, and energy. The ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission highlights the government's dedication to water project expansions, promising a surge in economic opportunities and job creation.

Noteworthy among the new policies is the ambitious Nuclear Energy Mission, set to generate 100 GW of power by 2047, further boosting renewable energy initiatives. The introduction of support for solar, wind, and EV battery production was also discussed, signaling a pivotal moment in India's clean energy transformation. Concurrently, urban infrastructure is set to see an overhaul with the announcement of a Rs. 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund, development of 120 new airports, and a Rs. 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

