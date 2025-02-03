Steady Growth Ahead: India's Economic Projections for FY26

India's economy is forecasted to expand by 6.5% in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to recent data from Crisil. This marginal uptick from the 6.4% projected for the current fiscal year hinges on anticipated monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India and diminishing inflationary pressures, contingent on benign global conditions and normal monsoons.

Crisil's analysis underscores the importance of continued government expenditure in buoying economic growth, even as the pace of fiscal stimulus slows with progressing fiscal consolidation. A pivotal challenge will be the need for amplified private sector investment to sustain growth momentum.

While domestic growth prospects appear promising, global trade dynamics present hurdles, notably tariff escalations by the U.S. which may hinder export performance. However, the Consumer Price Index inflation is expected to decline to 4.4% in FY26, a favorable shift that could facilitate further monetary easing by the central bank if inflation converges towards the RBI's 4% target.

The report also projects a tapering fiscal deficit, moving from 5.6% of GDP in FY24 to 4.4% by FY26, driven by disciplined revenue management and focused capital investments. Conversely, the current account deficit may widen due to global trade pressures but will be mitigated by robust services trade, remittance flows, and easing oil prices.

Despite global uncertainties, the Indian rupee is anticipated to depreciate moderately, reaching Rs 87 per dollar by FY26. Crisil's forecast suggests a steady growth trajectory for India, albeit with the imperative of boosting private sector activity to reinforce the economic base amidst external challenges.

