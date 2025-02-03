Left Menu

Seismic Turmoil: Santorini's Ongoing Quake Drama

Santorini, a popular Greek island, experiences a series of tremors, prompting schools to close and additional flights to evacuate residents. Authorities and disaster response units are monitoring the situation as seismic activity is expected to persist. The island, historically prone to earthquakes, remains on alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Schools on the Greek island of Santorini closed as the region experienced a fourth consecutive day of tremors on Monday. Additional flights have been scheduled to assist in evacuating residents, and tremors between Santorini and Amorgos have led to increased caution in the area.

Earthquakes with magnitudes exceeding 4 continued to strike Santorini on Monday, cautioning people against staying indoors while disaster response teams remained on high alert. Experts predict ongoing seismic activity for weeks, particularly concerning due to Santorini's cliffside settlements.

Efthymios Lekkas, a professor of tectonic geology, indicated the seismic disturbances may persist, though locals appear unfazed. Aegean Airlines added extra flights in response. Santorini's volcanic history, including a significant eruption in 1600 BC, underscores the island's geological volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

