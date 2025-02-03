India Credit Opportunities Fund II Secures Top CARE AIF 1 Grading

In a significant development, India Credit Opportunities Fund II (ICOF II), led by Modulus Alternatives, has been awarded a CARE AIF 1 grading by CareEdge Analytics & Advisory. This accolade underscores the fund's exemplary investment practices and commitment to providing substantial returns to its investors.

The CARE AIF 1 is the highest grading available for Alternative Investment Funds, reflecting ICOF II's excellent asset selection and management capabilities. This grading places the fund as a top-tier opportunity for both institutional and individual investors interested in stable, risk-adjusted returns.

ICOF II, categorized as a Category II AIF, is currently in its fund-raising phase, aiming for a target of INR 750 crore with an additional green shoe option of INR 500 crore. The fund focuses on the burgeoning private credit sector, targeting areas like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, industrials, and clean energy.

Managed by Modulus Alternatives, a seasoned private credit platform, ICOF II has already deployed over INR 800 crore across six investments. Its predecessor, Centrum Credit Opportunities Fund, delivered impressive mid-teen returns with zero delinquencies.

With a robust management team and chaired by Vinod Rai, a former Finance Secretary, Modulus Alternatives continues to rally private credit investments since its establishment in 2018, having deployed more than INR 2,500 crore over 21 ventures.

It's important to note that CareEdge Advisory's grading does not suggest actions regarding securities. The grading is based on reliable current information but does not include an audit. Funds are liable for a grading fee, and grading can be subject to change based on information availability.

