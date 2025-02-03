Left Menu

India Credit Opportunities Fund II Secures Top CARE AIF 1 Grading

India Credit Opportunities Fund II (ICOF II) has received the prestigious CARE AIF 1 grading, recognizing its strong investment processes and asset management. The grading highlights ICOF II as a high-grade investment option with excellent risk management, focusing on sectors like healthcare and clean energy, targeting INR 750 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:22 IST
India Credit Opportunities Fund II Secures Top CARE AIF 1 Grading
Modulus Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II Awarded CARE AIF 1 Grading. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India Credit Opportunities Fund II (ICOF II), led by Modulus Alternatives, has been awarded a CARE AIF 1 grading by CareEdge Analytics & Advisory. This accolade underscores the fund's exemplary investment practices and commitment to providing substantial returns to its investors.

The CARE AIF 1 is the highest grading available for Alternative Investment Funds, reflecting ICOF II's excellent asset selection and management capabilities. This grading places the fund as a top-tier opportunity for both institutional and individual investors interested in stable, risk-adjusted returns.

ICOF II, categorized as a Category II AIF, is currently in its fund-raising phase, aiming for a target of INR 750 crore with an additional green shoe option of INR 500 crore. The fund focuses on the burgeoning private credit sector, targeting areas like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, industrials, and clean energy.

Managed by Modulus Alternatives, a seasoned private credit platform, ICOF II has already deployed over INR 800 crore across six investments. Its predecessor, Centrum Credit Opportunities Fund, delivered impressive mid-teen returns with zero delinquencies.

With a robust management team and chaired by Vinod Rai, a former Finance Secretary, Modulus Alternatives continues to rally private credit investments since its establishment in 2018, having deployed more than INR 2,500 crore over 21 ventures.

It's important to note that CareEdge Advisory's grading does not suggest actions regarding securities. The grading is based on reliable current information but does not include an audit. Funds are liable for a grading fee, and grading can be subject to change based on information availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025