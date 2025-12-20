Delhi's Aggressive Crackdown on Air Pollution Breaches Under GRAP-IV

In a decisive move to combat escalating air pollution, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has intensified enforcement activities under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV. This effort focuses on major pollution sources through a coordinated multi-departmental approach, according to a recent press release. With 3,052 inspections carried out across industrial areas, redevelopment clusters, and non-conforming zones, authorities identified 612 non-compliant units, initiating closure and sealing actions.

Environment Minister, in a strong statement, reiterated the strict measures against errant construction sites and industrial units that neglect pollution regulations despite GRAP-IV. Emphasizing zero tolerance, he warned that any construction activity during this phase would result in sealing and legal repercussions. The government has also amplified its vehicular emission campaign, issuing over 100,000 Pollution Under Control Certificates as enforcement drives reach new intensity. Multi-agency operations have led to a significant number of fines for vehicles lacking valid certificates and flouting GRAP guidelines.

Over the past three days, more than 12,000 fines were issued, with 16,896 vehicles checked to ensure adherence to pollution standards. The intensified scrutiny saw 1,492 vehicles turned away for non-compliance. The minister also urged builders and industrial operators to halt unauthorized construction and enforce robust emission control measures, underscoring that authorization does not equal exemption. Accountability extends to area engineers and district officers, who are responsible for real-time supervision and adherence to norms.

Delhi's comprehensive action plan covers four key pollution sources: vehicular emissions, industrial output, construction dust, and waste burning, leaving no stone unturned in the fight for cleaner air. The government's message is clear: every stakeholder must adhere to pollution norms to protect public health. Addressing citizens, industry leaders, and construction agencies, the minister emphasized collaboration to improve Delhi's air quality, stressing the public's right to a clean and safe environment.

