Blaze Disrupts BSNL Services Across Southern States

A significant fire broke out at a BSNL facility situated in Anna Salai, causing major disruptions to mobile voice and data services across several southern Indian states, officials reported on Saturday.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The swift response from the Fire and Rescue Services, deploying ten fire tenders, successfully contained the blaze, which originated on the second floor of the multi-story building.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that an electrical short circuit might have been the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, a BSNL official release confirmed the partial restoration of affected services in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with efforts underway to fully restore functionality.

