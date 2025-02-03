Left Menu

Tariffs Shakeup: Corporate America Feels the Heat

Goldman Sachs warns that U.S. President Trump's new tariffs could significantly impact Corporate America's profitability. If sustained, these tariffs might reduce S&P 500's earnings forecasts by 2-3%. However, they might be temporary. A stronger dollar may result, though its impact on S&P earnings will be limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Goldman Sachs economists have issued a stark warning about the potential impact of new trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. These tariffs, which include a 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% on Chinese imports, could dent Corporate America's earnings significantly if sustained.

The Wall Street brokerage highlighted investor surprise at these abrupt announcements, as many believed tariffs would only follow failed trade negotiations. The firm projects that every 5-percentage-point rise in tariffs could lower S&P 500's earnings per share by 1% to 2%.

While there is hope these tariffs may be temporary, the brokerage predicts a 2% to 3% reduction in S&P 500 earnings forecasts. Additionally, the dollar's value might strengthen, though its impact on S&P earnings remains minimal. The firm did not dismiss the chance of further escalation influencing the equity market adversely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

