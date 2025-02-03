Tariffs Shakeup: Corporate America Feels the Heat

Goldman Sachs economists have issued a stark warning about the potential impact of new trade tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. These tariffs, which include a 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% on Chinese imports, could dent Corporate America's earnings significantly if sustained.

The Wall Street brokerage highlighted investor surprise at these abrupt announcements, as many believed tariffs would only follow failed trade negotiations. The firm projects that every 5-percentage-point rise in tariffs could lower S&P 500's earnings per share by 1% to 2%.

While there is hope these tariffs may be temporary, the brokerage predicts a 2% to 3% reduction in S&P 500 earnings forecasts. Additionally, the dollar's value might strengthen, though its impact on S&P earnings remains minimal. The firm did not dismiss the chance of further escalation influencing the equity market adversely.

(With inputs from agencies.)