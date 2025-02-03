Left Menu

Global Trade Tensions Trigger Slump in FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 experienced its worst day in nearly four months, falling by 1.1%, amid fears of a global trade war spurred by U.S. tariffs. The mid-cap FTSE 250 also dropped sharply, reflecting global sell-off concerns. Safe-haven assets rose in demand, amidst European market jitters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Britain's FTSE 100 faced its steepest decline in nearly four months, as it dropped 1.1% to reach 8,574.16 points. This decline marked a significant setback following a robust January performance, driven by fears of U.S. tariffs potentially igniting a global trade war.

The trade concerns spread to the domestically oriented FTSE 250, which tumbled 1.8%. The global sell-off stemmed from fears that U.S. President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China might trigger a trade war, threatening international economic growth.

European markets mirrored the anxiety, with the STOXX 600 falling by 1.2%, and Wall Street futures also experiencing over a 1.3% drop. Tariff-vulnerable sectors, notably automobiles and consumer goods, took a significant hit, while safe-haven assets gained traction as investors grappled with the market volatility.

