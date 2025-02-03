Tariffs Ignite Market Turmoil as European Shares Tumble

On Monday, European markets experienced their largest single-day drop in over a month, primarily driven by declines in the automotive sector. The slump was triggered by investor apprehension over potential trade wars, following U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff announcements targeting Canada, Mexico, and China.

Market jitters were further compounded as Trump hinted at upcoming tariffs on Europe without providing details. As a result, the export-heavy STOXX 600 index fell by 0.9%, led by Germany's DAX. The DAX was particularly affected due to Germany's existing economic contraction and political uncertainties.

Key sectors faced challenges: automakers such as Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz fell, while China-exposed luxury goods makers like LVMH also declined. Additionally, basic resources and spirits manufacturers experienced losses. In contrast, euro zone bonds gained as investors sought safer options amidst market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)