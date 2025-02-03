Left Menu

Tariffs Ignite Market Turmoil as European Shares Tumble

European stocks faced a sharp decline, led by automakers, as U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China intensified trade war fears. The threat of European tariffs further unsettled the market. Major indices, including Germany's DAX, experienced drops, while luxury goods and metal sectors also suffered losses.

Updated: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, European markets experienced their largest single-day drop in over a month, primarily driven by declines in the automotive sector. The slump was triggered by investor apprehension over potential trade wars, following U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff announcements targeting Canada, Mexico, and China.

Market jitters were further compounded as Trump hinted at upcoming tariffs on Europe without providing details. As a result, the export-heavy STOXX 600 index fell by 0.9%, led by Germany's DAX. The DAX was particularly affected due to Germany's existing economic contraction and political uncertainties.

Key sectors faced challenges: automakers such as Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz fell, while China-exposed luxury goods makers like LVMH also declined. Additionally, basic resources and spirits manufacturers experienced losses. In contrast, euro zone bonds gained as investors sought safer options amidst market volatility.



