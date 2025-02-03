Trump and Mexico's Tariff Tango: A Dance of Negotiation

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has delayed imposing tariffs on Mexico for a month, allowing for further diplomatic negotiations. The decision follows an agreement with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to dispatch 10,000 national guard members to combat drug trafficking at the border.

The pause in tariffs, however, does not extend to Canada and China, where new tariffs are scheduled to commence. This has generated widespread uncertainty amid fears of an expansive trade war, with businesses and financial markets preparing for potential economic upheaval.

Trump, emphasizing drug trafficking concerns, insists the tariffs are necessary unless Canada and Mexico strengthen their immigration and drug policies. As markets brace for impact, the administration asserts this is not a trade war but a battle against illegal drugs, despite broader economic implications.

