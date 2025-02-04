Left Menu

Assam's Leap: The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in New Delhi, discussing state projects and inviting leaders to the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The summit, set to boost Assam's investment landscape, will feature discussions on infrastructure, exports, and the state's energy potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:09 IST
Assam's Leap: The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, extending gratitude for the approval of a urea plant in Namrup, a project announced in the Union Budget. Sarma and Modi also discussed the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit,' which Modi will inaugurate later this month.

Throughout his day in the capital, Sarma engaged with various Union ministers, addressing state-related issues and extending invitations to the summit. The CM highlighted plans for investment in Assam, including a Rs 10,000 crore investment for the proposed urea plant—expected to utilize Assam's natural gas resources and reduce fertilizer imports.

The upcoming summit will feature significant discussions on Assam's role as a trade nexus, road infrastructure projects, and energy sector opportunities. Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal have committed to advancing discussions on Assam's infrastructure and export potential, aiming to attract investment and leverage Assam's strategic position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025