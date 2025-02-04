Assam's Leap: The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, extending gratitude for the approval of a urea plant in Namrup, a project announced in the Union Budget. Sarma and Modi also discussed the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit,' which Modi will inaugurate later this month.

Throughout his day in the capital, Sarma engaged with various Union ministers, addressing state-related issues and extending invitations to the summit. The CM highlighted plans for investment in Assam, including a Rs 10,000 crore investment for the proposed urea plant—expected to utilize Assam's natural gas resources and reduce fertilizer imports.

The upcoming summit will feature significant discussions on Assam's role as a trade nexus, road infrastructure projects, and energy sector opportunities. Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal have committed to advancing discussions on Assam's infrastructure and export potential, aiming to attract investment and leverage Assam's strategic position in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)