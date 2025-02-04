Aalok Shanghvi Rises as Sun Pharma's COO

Sun Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced Monday the appointment of Aalok Shanghvi as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Previously serving as a Whole-time Director and Executive Vice-President, Shanghvi brings to his new role extensive experience in various sectors, including marketing, R&D, and business development.

Shanghvi, who is also the son of Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, has been with the company since 2006. As the Head of Emerging Markets starting in 2014, he successfully managed operations across 80 countries, enhancing the company's global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)