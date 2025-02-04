Left Menu

Tesla's High Stakes Under New Administration: A Gamble for the Ages

Tesla's stock value has surged half a trillion dollars, driven by hopes for deregulation under President Trump, despite recent financial misses. Investors bet on Musk's vision of a future with Tesla robots and driverless cars. However, Trump's tariffs and policy changes pose potential risks to Musk's ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's market valuation soared by half a trillion dollars following the recent presidential election, despite financial reports that typically affect stocks negatively. The surge reflects investor confidence in President Trump's regulatory rollback measures, which could benefit Elon Musk's electric vehicle company significantly.

Despite looming challenges, such as tariffs affecting Tesla's global supply chain, and potential reductions in electric vehicle incentives, Musk projects a future driven by Tesla robots and driverless cars. The launch of robotaxis is promised by June in Austin and nationwide by the following year.

However, ongoing investigations into Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology and Musk's politically charged statements could jeopardize regulatory support in Europe. Investor faith, bolstered by a regulatory-friendly U.S. administration, will be crucial as Tesla aims for unparalleled market dominance, exceeding leading tech giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

