Acer Ventures into Home Appliances & Partners with DPIFF for 2025

Acer, renowned for its technological innovation, is launching a new home appliances line under the brand Acer Pure, marking its expansion beyond laptops and gaming products. The company aims to bring top-tier performance and energy efficiency with new products, including televisions, air purifiers, and vacuum cleaners, designed for everyday convenience.

As part of this strategic expansion, Acer has partnered with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) for 2025. The collaboration underscores Acer's commitment to enhancing the entertainment sector through cutting-edge technology while promoting sustainability. Abhishek Mishra of DPIFF highlighted this partnership's alignment with the festival's vision for innovation.

The annual festival celebrates India's diverse cultural heritage, showcasing contributions from various states while emphasizing the global influence of Indian cinema. The upcoming 2025 edition aims to elevate the cultural festivities with a focus on tradition, art, and cinema, bringing together renowned personalities and immersive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)