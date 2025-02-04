Left Menu

Acer Ventures into Home Appliances & Partners with DPIFF for 2025

Acer is expanding into the home appliances market with its new Acer Pure range, emphasizing energy efficiency and superior technology. Partnering with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for 2025, Acer aims to enhance the entertainment experience through innovation, aligning with the event’s vision of sustainability and cultural celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:31 IST
Acer Ventures into Home Appliances & Partners with DPIFF for 2025
DPIFF 2025 Powered by Acer celebrates the grandeur of Indian Cinema. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acer, renowned for its technological innovation, is launching a new home appliances line under the brand Acer Pure, marking its expansion beyond laptops and gaming products. The company aims to bring top-tier performance and energy efficiency with new products, including televisions, air purifiers, and vacuum cleaners, designed for everyday convenience.

As part of this strategic expansion, Acer has partnered with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) for 2025. The collaboration underscores Acer's commitment to enhancing the entertainment sector through cutting-edge technology while promoting sustainability. Abhishek Mishra of DPIFF highlighted this partnership's alignment with the festival's vision for innovation.

The annual festival celebrates India's diverse cultural heritage, showcasing contributions from various states while emphasizing the global influence of Indian cinema. The upcoming 2025 edition aims to elevate the cultural festivities with a focus on tradition, art, and cinema, bringing together renowned personalities and immersive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025