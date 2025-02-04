Left Menu

AKAL Information Systems Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Tech Innovation

On January 25, 2025, AKAL Information Systems Ltd. marked 25 years of delivering impactful technology solutions. From its inception in 2000, the company has evolved from IT services to software development and e-governance, serving over 1,000 clients globally through more than 5,000 successful projects.

AKAL team celebrates 25 years. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark celebration on January 25, 2025, AKAL Information Systems Ltd. commemorated its 25-year journey in the technology sector. Founded in 2000, AKAL has transitioned from providing IT infrastructure management to becoming a formidable name in software development and e-governance solutions, impacting over 1,000 clients across three nations with 5,000 completed projects.

The company's evocative name, 'AKAL', meaning 'timeless', captures its enduring mission to create sustainable value through innovative, purpose-driven technology solutions. The launch of their HR tech platform, TankhaPay, underscores AKAL's commitment to simplifying HR and payroll processes, furthering its dedication to societal empowerment.

During the anniversary, Managing Director Sarabjit Singh expressed gratitude towards the clients, employees, and partners whose trust underpins their success. The company's mission has always been about serving the marginalized sectors of Indian society using cutting-edge technology. As AKAL looks forward, it remains steadfast in its goal to create impactful solutions addressing real-world challenges, fostering growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

