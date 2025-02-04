AKAL Information Systems Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Tech Innovation

In a landmark celebration on January 25, 2025, AKAL Information Systems Ltd. commemorated its 25-year journey in the technology sector. Founded in 2000, AKAL has transitioned from providing IT infrastructure management to becoming a formidable name in software development and e-governance solutions, impacting over 1,000 clients across three nations with 5,000 completed projects.

The company's evocative name, 'AKAL', meaning 'timeless', captures its enduring mission to create sustainable value through innovative, purpose-driven technology solutions. The launch of their HR tech platform, TankhaPay, underscores AKAL's commitment to simplifying HR and payroll processes, furthering its dedication to societal empowerment.

During the anniversary, Managing Director Sarabjit Singh expressed gratitude towards the clients, employees, and partners whose trust underpins their success. The company's mission has always been about serving the marginalized sectors of Indian society using cutting-edge technology. As AKAL looks forward, it remains steadfast in its goal to create impactful solutions addressing real-world challenges, fostering growth and innovation.

