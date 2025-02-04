EIB Supports GreenLight Biosciences with €35M Loan for Sustainable RNAi Biocontrols Research and Production

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €35 million loan agreement with GreenLight Biosciences España to fund the research, development, and production of RNA interference (RNAi)-based biocontrols. These biocontrol solutions offer a sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides, benefiting biodiversity while addressing the pressing need for eco-friendly agricultural practices.

The financing will support GreenLight Biosciences' R&D programs for a portfolio of ten RNAi-based products, aimed at plant and bee health applications across the European Union. These products will focus on the control of pests and diseases such as potato plagues, fungal infections affecting grapes and other crops, and honeybee protection, among others. The loan will also assist in expanding the company's research and innovation center in Seville, Spain, dedicated to developing these cutting-edge solutions.

RNAi-based biocontrols work by targeting specific pests at the genetic level, offering a species-selective, rapid-degradation solution that poses minimal risk to non-target organisms, such as honeybees and beneficial insect populations. This environmentally friendly approach represents a significant departure from traditional chemical pesticides, which are known for their harmful impact on ecosystems and human health. Additionally, RNAi technology presents a new tool for farmers facing growing concerns about pesticide resistance and the EU’s phased withdrawal of certain active pesticide ingredients.

EIB's Commitment to Sustainable Bioeconomy and Agriculture

“We are very happy to join forces with GreenLight Bio to provide RNA-based alternatives to chemical pesticides. The agreement is a clear example of how the EIB is stepping up its support for bioeconomy and agriculture, fostering sustainable farming practices and driving innovation across the entire agriculture value chain,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

The loan is guaranteed by InvestEU, a flagship European Union program designed to mobilize €372 billion in additional public and private investments to support EU policy goals from 2021 to 2027. This financing aligns with the EIB's strategic priorities, particularly in supporting innovative financing for agriculture and the bioeconomy.

Expanding Access to Nature-Based Pest Control Solutions

GreenLight Biosciences is focused on providing nature-based pest control solutions to help farmers transition to more sustainable and resilient food systems. The company's Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder, Marta Ortega-Valle, highlighted the importance of the EIB’s support in scaling their efforts:

“At GreenLight Biosciences, we believe that providing farmers with nature-based pest control solutions is key to building a more sustainable and resilient food supply chain. Our platform is not only environmentally friendly but also offers farmers an effective and safe alternative to traditional pesticides. With the support of the European Investment Bank, we can expand our efforts to bring these innovative solutions to farmers across Europe.”

The EIB Group's Focus on Bioeconomy and Agricultural Innovation

The EIB Group has long been a major investor in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, areas that are vital to food security, resilience to climate change, and economic growth in rural regions. The bioeconomy is integral to building climate-smart agriculture and promoting sustainable rural development. The EIB has recently announced a €3 billion financing package for agriculture, forestry, and fisheries across Europe, aimed at enhancing food quality, climate resilience, and resource efficiency. These investments will be complemented by other participating financial institutions, unlocking nearly €8.4 billion in long-term funding for the bioeconomy sector.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable practices, the EIB continues to foster innovation and greener pathways in agriculture, recognizing the sector’s central role in shaping a more sustainable and resilient economy.

A Step Toward Sustainable Agricultural Futures

The EIB’s loan to GreenLight Biosciences is a significant step toward advancing sustainable farming solutions in Europe and globally. By leveraging innovative RNAi technology, GreenLight Biosciences is positioned to transform the agricultural landscape, providing farmers with safe, environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical pesticides, contributing to the development of sustainable food systems in the face of evolving global challenges.