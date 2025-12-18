Left Menu

Controversy Unveiled: Nitish Kumar's Actions Spark Political Outcry

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apologize to a woman doctor after Kumar removed her veil during a government function, causing widespread controversy. Abdullah criticized BJP leader Giriraj Singh's defense of Kumar's actions, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanded an apology from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The call followed an incident where Kumar removed a woman doctor's veil at a government function in Patna, sparking significant controversy.

The incident, witnessed during a Monday event where Ayush doctors gathered at the secretariat, drew criticism from Abdullah, who commented on the Union Minister Giriraj Singh's defense of Kumar. Abdullah suggested this reaction was expected from the BJP, highlighting perceived biases in handling such situations.

Aside from this controversy, Abdullah also reflected on ideas of nationalism and meritocracy, emphasizing an India where merit transcends religion or background, amidst ongoing debates around minority representation in Jammu and Kashmir's medical and sports fields.

