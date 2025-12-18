Controversy Unveiled: Nitish Kumar's Actions Spark Political Outcry

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanded an apology from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The call followed an incident where Kumar removed a woman doctor's veil at a government function in Patna, sparking significant controversy.

The incident, witnessed during a Monday event where Ayush doctors gathered at the secretariat, drew criticism from Abdullah, who commented on the Union Minister Giriraj Singh's defense of Kumar. Abdullah suggested this reaction was expected from the BJP, highlighting perceived biases in handling such situations.

Aside from this controversy, Abdullah also reflected on ideas of nationalism and meritocracy, emphasizing an India where merit transcends religion or background, amidst ongoing debates around minority representation in Jammu and Kashmir's medical and sports fields.

