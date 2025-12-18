Tragedy Strikes as Undertrial's Life Ends in Mandoli Jail

In a tragic incident, an undertrial named Santosh Kamal allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in Mandoli Jail, northeast Delhi, just days before his court hearing, according to prison sources on Thursday.

Kamal, a 24-year-old from Usmanpur, had been incarcerated in Jail No. 13 for nearly four years due to a criminal case. On Tuesday night, he was discovered hanging in the jail barrack's bathroom, prompting the prison staff to inform senior officials immediately.

Declared dead at the scene, Kamal's body was sent for post-mortem with a medical board in place. Kamal's family was briefed on his demise by Wednesday morning. The police are examining all aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading to his death.

