India's PV Industry Faces Modest Growth While Tractors Rise

India's passenger vehicle industry is projected for modest growth in FY25 at 1.5% due to subdued demand, while tractors might see a 7% increase. Export recovery could aid the two-wheeler segment. Tax changes might favor SUVs, though overall car sales impact remains limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the fiscal year 2025, India's passenger vehicle industry is anticipated to experience low single-digit growth, with a forecasted 1.5% year-on-year increase, according to a report by Nomura. The restrained demand is expected to weigh on the sector's progression.

Contrastingly, the two-wheeler segment may find solace in a revival of exports, easing the pressure from weak domestic demand. The tractor industry, on a promising note, is projected to grow by 7%. If current demand momentum sustains, the growth might exceed expectations.

Earlier in the year, passenger vehicles benefitted from channel filling following brisk retail sales and decreased inventory levels in December. Nonetheless, coming months could witness a rise in discounts.

Manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, known for their SUVs and LCVs, performed robustly alongside TVS Motor's scooters, surpassing initial predictions. Conversely, Tata Motors' passenger vehicle segment underwhelmed in comparison.

Government support in rural programs and agricultural subsidies aims to bolster farmers' finances, promoting tractor purchases. Anticipated hikes in rural development spending will likely further augment market demand.

The Union Budget's revisions in personal income tax provide a positive outlook for the automobile industry, but with mixed effects. A significant portion of Indian taxpayers, primarily among the 80 million filers, continue in the Old Tax Regime. The New Tax Regime, benefiting from enhanced savings, involves fewer taxpayers directly.

Thus, tax cuts' effect on vehicle sales is expectedly moderate. However, individuals realizing greater savings might favor upscale purchases, particularly SUVs, over economy vehicles, suggesting potential growth in the premium automobile market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

