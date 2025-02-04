Left Menu

Nathan Anderson Bids Farewell: Hindenburg Research's Last Chapter

Nathan Anderson, known for high-profile financial investigations, announced the closure of Hindenburg Research. The decision, unrelated to legal or personal threats, was due to workload. Anderson's firm gained fame for exposing corporate frauds, notably against Adani Group, a report which he stands by, disputing conspiracy theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:17 IST
Nathan Anderson, the activist short-seller whose forensic reports have rocked corporate giants, has announced the closure of Hindenburg Research, citing workload rather than external threats for the shutdown.

The firm gained prominence with its detailed accusations against Adani Group, described as "the largest con in corporate history." Despite the conglomerate's denial, Anderson upholds his findings, dismissing conspiracy theories that link Hindenburg to anti-India entities.

With his firm's legacy firmly entwined with his name, Anderson remains committed to supporting his team in future ventures, attributing his decision to a desire for more personal time after years of intense focus on corporate investigations.

