Nathan Anderson Bids Farewell: Hindenburg Research's Last Chapter

Nathan Anderson, the activist short-seller whose forensic reports have rocked corporate giants, has announced the closure of Hindenburg Research, citing workload rather than external threats for the shutdown.

The firm gained prominence with its detailed accusations against Adani Group, described as "the largest con in corporate history." Despite the conglomerate's denial, Anderson upholds his findings, dismissing conspiracy theories that link Hindenburg to anti-India entities.

With his firm's legacy firmly entwined with his name, Anderson remains committed to supporting his team in future ventures, attributing his decision to a desire for more personal time after years of intense focus on corporate investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)