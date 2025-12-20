Left Menu

Timeless Wisdom: India’s Spiritual Pathways to Global Peace

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's spiritual heritage as a solution to global challenges during a conference in Hyderabad. Organized by Brahma Kumaris, the event marked its 21st anniversary. She highlighted the philosophy of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' as vital for achieving world peace amidst modern challenges.

Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:51 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's spiritual heritage as a crucial solution to the world's psychological, moral, and environmental challenges. During the 'Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress' conference in Hyderabad, she emphasized the significance of blending modernity with India's rich cultural traditions.

The event, organized by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar, commemorated its 21st anniversary. Murmu highlighted the ancient Indian philosophy of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam'—treating the entire world as one family—as an essential ethos required for promoting global peace today.

Murmu is visiting the Rashtrapati Nilayam for her winter sojourn, one of the official residences of the President of India. Her statements reflect the country's focus on leveraging its spiritual roots to address contemporary world issues, underscoring a unique fusion of modern and traditional values.

