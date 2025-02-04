HomeExchange Ventures into India: Revolutionizing Travel with Home Swaps

Paris-based HomeExchange, a leading home-sharing network, has announced its entry into the Indian market with plans to integrate up to 5,000 homes into its global exchange system.

HomeExchange aims to address one of the most significant costs of travel: housing. By facilitating home swaps without financial transactions between hosts and guests, the platform allows members to access homes in 155 countries. This innovation has the potential to make travel accessible to more people by eliminating accommodation expenses.

The service is available to Indian members for an annual fee of Rs 7,500, granting unlimited stays worldwide. With a community of over 210,000 verified members and robust property damage coverage, HomeExchange ensures a safe and authentic travel experience. The company plans to set up a base in Delhi-NCR to manage local operations and achieve its goal of integrating up to 5,000 Indian homes in the first year.

(With inputs from agencies.)