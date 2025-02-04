Vikramjit Sahney Advocates Manufacturing Boost to Combat Unemployment

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, AAP member Vikramjit Singh Sahney raised alarms about employment challenges faced by students, especially graduates from premier Indian institutions like IITs. Sahney pointed out that, alarmingly, 38 percent of IIT graduates were unplaced last year.

Not just limited to graduates, the broader Indian IT sector also saw a downturn in hiring, prompting Sahney to propose revitalizing the MSME sector and bolstering manufacturing efforts through the Make In India initiative.

Additionally, he highlighted the difficulties in acquiring loans via the PM MUDRA scheme. Sahney stressed bridging the gap between policy and practice, while also focusing on improving self-employment opportunities.

