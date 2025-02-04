Bus Collision Incident at Arayidathupalam: A Community Responds

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday evening, a private passenger bus overturned at Arayidathupalam, injuring over 50 people. According to police reports, the accident began when the bus collided with a motorbike before hitting a median and overturning.

Among the injured, 42 individuals have been admitted to a private hospital while nine were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital. The condition of one person is reported to be critical.

Local residents promptly assisted in the rescue operations, aiding the wounded and ensuring their swift transport to medical facilities. Emergency services, including police and fire rescue teams, arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)