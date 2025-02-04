Russian Missile Involvement in Azerbaijani Plane Crash Uncovered

An Azerbaijani passenger plane crash that occurred in December was reportedly caused by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system, according to an Azerbaijani government source who spoke with Reuters on Tuesday.

The tragic incident, which occurred on December 25, claimed the lives of thirty-eight individuals after the Azerbaijan Airlines flight was diverted from its original Russian route to Kazakhstan, ultimately crashing near the city of Aktau.

Investigations have revealed a crucial piece of evidence—a fragment of a Pantsir-S missile was extracted from the aircraft and identified through international expertise, adding significant weight to claims of Russian involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)