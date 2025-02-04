Russian Missile Involvement in Azerbaijani Plane Crash Uncovered
An Azerbaijani passenger plane crash in December, rerouted from Russia to Kazakhstan, was due to a Russian Pantsir-S air defense missile. Thirty-eight people were killed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. A missile fragment was recovered and identified as part of the investigation into the tragic incident.
An Azerbaijani passenger plane crash that occurred in December was reportedly caused by a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system, according to an Azerbaijani government source who spoke with Reuters on Tuesday.
The tragic incident, which occurred on December 25, claimed the lives of thirty-eight individuals after the Azerbaijan Airlines flight was diverted from its original Russian route to Kazakhstan, ultimately crashing near the city of Aktau.
Investigations have revealed a crucial piece of evidence—a fragment of a Pantsir-S missile was extracted from the aircraft and identified through international expertise, adding significant weight to claims of Russian involvement.
