Gulmarg Transforms into Winter Wonderland Amid Fresh Snowfall

Gulmarg and other areas in Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday, accompanied by high-speed winds affecting Srinagar. The western disturbance also brought rain to the plains. Power outages were reported as precautionary measures as trees were uprooted. The Meteorological Department forecasts more activity with another disturbance expected on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The picturesque ski-resort town of Gulmarg, along with other regions in the Kashmir valley, experienced fresh snowfall as high-speed winds swept across Srinagar and its surrounding plains, officials reported on Thursday.

A strong western disturbance affected Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in significant snowfall in Gulmarg, located in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Other higher altitude areas, including Kupwara, Baramulla, and Shopian, also witnessed fresh snow accumulation.

In the valley's plains, including Srinagar, persistent rainfall was observed, with high-speed winds uprooting trees and causing electricity outages as a precautionary measure. The Meteorological Department predicted more rain and snow, noting an impending western disturbance set to impact the region further.

