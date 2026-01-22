Gulmarg Transforms into Winter Wonderland Amid Fresh Snowfall

The picturesque ski-resort town of Gulmarg, along with other regions in the Kashmir valley, experienced fresh snowfall as high-speed winds swept across Srinagar and its surrounding plains, officials reported on Thursday.

A strong western disturbance affected Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in significant snowfall in Gulmarg, located in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Other higher altitude areas, including Kupwara, Baramulla, and Shopian, also witnessed fresh snow accumulation.

In the valley's plains, including Srinagar, persistent rainfall was observed, with high-speed winds uprooting trees and causing electricity outages as a precautionary measure. The Meteorological Department predicted more rain and snow, noting an impending western disturbance set to impact the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)