Northern European investors are increasingly cautious about holding U.S. assets, citing geopolitical tensions as a major concern. Several pension fund chiefs revealed to Reuters that they are reevaluating their investments, signaling a potential shift from the world's largest financial market.

The apprehension stems from concerns over U.S. foreign policy and debt levels, which are seen as threats to the dollar and financial assets. Notably, Nordic pension funds, such as Sweden's Alecta and Denmark's AkademikerPension, have already taken steps to divest their U.S. holdings.

This rare public debate among investors highlights the unique challenges posed by current U.S. policy uncertainty, which contributes significantly to market unpredictability and risk, potentially pushing more investors to reallocate their assets away from the dollar-dominated market.