Sri Lanka Spinners Twist England's Path in ODI Opener

Sri Lanka's spinners excelled in home conditions, leading their team to a 19-run victory over England in the first ODI of the series. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage were instrumental, taking crucial wickets to bowl out England for 252.

Kusal Mendis anchored Sri Lanka's innings with an unbeaten 93, steering his team to a competitive score of 271-6. Despite a promising 117-run stand by England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root, Sri Lanka's spin attack halted their progress effectively.

England faced a challenging chase as Mendis's strategic glove work and a tactful spin lineup disrupted their efforts. Late aggression by Rehan Ahmed and Jamie Overton offered hope, but ultimately, Sri Lanka's bowlers sealed their triumph.

