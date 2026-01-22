Left Menu

Sri Lanka Spinners Twist England's Path in ODI Opener

Sri Lanka defeated England by 19 runs in the first ODI of the series, thanks to stellar performances from spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage. Despite Ben Duckett and Joe Root's 117-run partnership, England fell short in their chase of Sri Lanka's 271-6, anchored by Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 93.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:39 IST
Sri Lanka Spinners Twist England's Path in ODI Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's spinners excelled in home conditions, leading their team to a 19-run victory over England in the first ODI of the series. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage were instrumental, taking crucial wickets to bowl out England for 252.

Kusal Mendis anchored Sri Lanka's innings with an unbeaten 93, steering his team to a competitive score of 271-6. Despite a promising 117-run stand by England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root, Sri Lanka's spin attack halted their progress effectively.

England faced a challenging chase as Mendis's strategic glove work and a tactful spin lineup disrupted their efforts. Late aggression by Rehan Ahmed and Jamie Overton offered hope, but ultimately, Sri Lanka's bowlers sealed their triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
4
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026