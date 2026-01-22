Sri Lanka Spinners Twist England's Path in ODI Opener
Sri Lanka defeated England by 19 runs in the first ODI of the series, thanks to stellar performances from spinners Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage. Despite Ben Duckett and Joe Root's 117-run partnership, England fell short in their chase of Sri Lanka's 271-6, anchored by Kusal Mendis's unbeaten 93.
Sri Lanka's spinners excelled in home conditions, leading their team to a 19-run victory over England in the first ODI of the series. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage were instrumental, taking crucial wickets to bowl out England for 252.
Kusal Mendis anchored Sri Lanka's innings with an unbeaten 93, steering his team to a competitive score of 271-6. Despite a promising 117-run stand by England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root, Sri Lanka's spin attack halted their progress effectively.
England faced a challenging chase as Mendis's strategic glove work and a tactful spin lineup disrupted their efforts. Late aggression by Rehan Ahmed and Jamie Overton offered hope, but ultimately, Sri Lanka's bowlers sealed their triumph.
