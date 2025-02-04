Left Menu

Nestle India Harnesses Premiumisation For Rs 7,500 Crore Opportunity

Nestle India is capitalizing on a Rs 7,500 crore premiumisation opportunity amidst a consumption slowdown. The company is leveraging its established premium products to navigate challenges like commodity inflation. Notably, rural markets are growing faster than urban ones under their 'RUrban strategy', adding a strategic advantage.

Nestle India is seizing a significant Rs 7,500 crore growth opportunity through its premiumisation strategy, as confirmed by Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan in a recent announcement.

Despite an overall consumption slowdown, especially in urban areas, the company's premium products continue to outperform category expectations.

Nestle is expanding its presence in rural markets, where growth is surpassing historical trends, through its 'RUrban strategy', even as it faces challenges like commodity inflation.

