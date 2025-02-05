Tragic Midair Collision: Recovery Efforts Underway

Recovery crews are tirelessly working in the aftermath of last week's catastrophic midair collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C. All 67 people onboard both aircraft were killed in the tragic accident.

Efforts are underway to retrieve crucial pieces such as the cockpit and other fragments from the Potomac River, where the crash occurred. The National Transportation Safety Board is overseeing the recovery and has not scheduled further updates from the site. Crews are prioritizing the salvage of the jet, hoping to recover the Black Hawk helicopter remains later this week.

Among the casualties were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight, which included figure skaters returning from a championship event. Investigators are diligently working to unravel the sequence of events leading to the collision, aiming for a preliminary report within 30 days.

