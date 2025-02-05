USPS Halts Parcels from China and Hong Kong
The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension on accepting inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong. This change, effective from February 4, is reflected on USPS's official website. The suspension remains until further notice, potentially impacting parcel deliveries from these regions.
The U.S. Postal Service has announced it will temporarily halt the acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong. This decision is effective starting February 4 and is highlighted on the USPS's website.
The organization has not provided a timeline for when this suspension might be lifted, implying potential disruptions for those expecting parcels from these regions.
The move may impact various stakeholders relying on the shipping service for goods and documents from China and Hong Kong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
