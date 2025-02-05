Trade Tensions: Markets React to US-China Tariff Battles

Asian markets took a hit on Wednesday as the financial world watched closely the unfolding scenario of tariffs imposed by the United States and China.

Key indices such as Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 0.2%, while South Korea's Kospi saw gains of 1.1%, driven by optimism from Wall Street's overnight rally, countering the broader downward trend prompted by trade concerns.

Trade tensions, primarily driven by the United States' tariff imposition on China, and Beijing's retaliatory measures, have left investors on edge. Many analysts view these tariffs as an intentional strategy by former President Trump to distance the US economically from China, as these measures might last longer than those targeting other trading partners.

