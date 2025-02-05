Euro Area Yields Fall Amid Tariff Worries

European bond markets saw German Bund yields fall close to their one-month low as investors grew anxious about the possible deflationary consequences of U.S. import tariffs.

Analysts predict the European Central Bank might further adjust its monetary policy in response. Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped by 2 basis points, reaching 2.38%, its lowest level since the start of January.

Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.473%. The yield gap between Italian and German bonds was 109 basis points, reflecting growing investor caution amid geopolitical uncertainty.

